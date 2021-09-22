Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 22

  • Some speeding drivers say they received their first warning notice too late in the mail (CBS)
  • Big Marsh bike park’s new trails and environmental center now open (Block Club)
  • Garfield Green Line station redesign honored by state’s top architecture organization (Block Club)
  • Douglass Park residents say they won’t be able to use the park for weeks after Riot Fest (Block Club)
  • Park district says it has ordered hundreds of life rings for pilot program (Tribune)
  • Grafitti artists from around the world turn drab SE Side viaducts into works of art (Block Club)
  • Avondale group hosts event to connect would-be business owners with property owners Saturday (Block Club)

