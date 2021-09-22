Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 22

Some speeding drivers say they received their first warning notice too late in the mail (CBS)

Big Marsh bike park’s new trails and environmental center now open (Block Club)

Garfield Green Line station redesign honored by state’s top architecture organization (Block Club)

Douglass Park residents say they won’t be able to use the park for weeks after Riot Fest (Block Club)

Park district says it has ordered hundreds of life rings for pilot program (Tribune)

Grafitti artists from around the world turn drab SE Side viaducts into works of art (Block Club)

Avondale group hosts event to connect would-be business owners with property owners Saturday (Block Club)

