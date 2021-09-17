Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 17

  • ATA: Pandemic discounts on CTA passes should be made permanent
  • ATA, CNT, MPC, High Speed Rail and dozens of other orgs call for zero-emissions Metra
  • Female pedestrian killed after two drivers crash at Chicago/Kedzie in Humboldt Park (CBS)
  • Allegedly intoxicated, distracted driver seriously injured after head-on collision with school bus (NBC)
  • Driver charged in 2016 hit-and-run killing of cyclist Francisco Cruz, 58, in West Garfield (Sun-Times)
  • Mexican Independence Day celebrated by hundreds of people with flags on cars (and bikes) (CBS)
  • CTA board expands contracting opportunities for local small businesses (Mass Transit)
  • Metra launches weekend “Rails, Trails and Ales” runs on the Heritage Corridor (Trains.com)
  • Plan Commission approves tower next to Morgan stop with 282, 28 affordable, 89 spots (Block Club)
  • Here are some community bike rides going on in the ‘burbs this weekend (Herald)
  • How to get to Sunday’s Bears home opener by transit (NBC)
  • By request: Here’s John’s Mellow Bike Route from Lincoln Square to Riot Fest in Douglass Park

