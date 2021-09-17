Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 17
- ATA: Pandemic discounts on CTA passes should be made permanent
- ATA, CNT, MPC, High Speed Rail and dozens of other orgs call for zero-emissions Metra
- Female pedestrian killed after two drivers crash at Chicago/Kedzie in Humboldt Park (CBS)
- Allegedly intoxicated, distracted driver seriously injured after head-on collision with school bus (NBC)
- Driver charged in 2016 hit-and-run killing of cyclist Francisco Cruz, 58, in West Garfield (Sun-Times)
- Mexican Independence Day celebrated by hundreds of people with flags on cars (and bikes) (CBS)
- CTA board expands contracting opportunities for local small businesses (Mass Transit)
- Metra launches weekend “Rails, Trails and Ales” runs on the Heritage Corridor (Trains.com)
- Plan Commission approves tower next to Morgan stop with 282, 28 affordable, 89 spots (Block Club)
- Here are some community bike rides going on in the ‘burbs this weekend (Herald)
- How to get to Sunday’s Bears home opener by transit (NBC)
- By request: Here’s John’s Mellow Bike Route from Lincoln Square to Riot Fest in Douglass Park
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.