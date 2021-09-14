Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 14

2 motorcycle riders killed in S. Deering; Driver killed on DuSable Drive in Lakeview (Tribune)

Family holds vigil for Michael Brooks, 59, killed in Aurora hit-and-run as police search for vehicle (ABC)

A man boarded a CTA bus in Bronzeville after being shot during an altercation (WGN)

Metra will continue to sell $10 all-day pass at least through January (Fox)

Students propose turning Thompson Center into a farm, a school or pool (Block Club)

Sojourner White discusses why she enjoyed her 52-hour Amtrak trip from Chicago to California (Insider)

Steven Vance took aerial photos of the Obama center site before and after the start of construction

