Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 14
- 2 motorcycle riders killed in S. Deering; Driver killed on DuSable Drive in Lakeview (Tribune)
- Family holds vigil for Michael Brooks, 59, killed in Aurora hit-and-run as police search for vehicle (ABC)
- A man boarded a CTA bus in Bronzeville after being shot during an altercation (WGN)
- Metra will continue to sell $10 all-day pass at least through January (Fox)
- Students propose turning Thompson Center into a farm, a school or pool (Block Club)
- Sojourner White discusses why she enjoyed her 52-hour Amtrak trip from Chicago to California (Insider)
- Steven Vance took aerial photos of the Obama center site before and after the start of construction
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.