Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 10

Better Streets Chicago stages a human-protected bike lane demonstration in Logan Square (NBC)

O’Hare runway work will soon be finished after 16 years, which could reduce delays (Tribune)

Park District rolls out lakefront safety measures after conflict with residents over life rings (Block Club)

City should require vaccine proof for patrons of indoor venues, aldermen say (Sun-Times)

CDOT, Ald. Brookins celebrate repaving of State Street from 79th to 98th; 60 total miles planned

Trump gets a $300,000 tax break on Trump Tower after Fritz Kaegi slashes assessment (Sun-Times)

MPC hosts “Better//Together: Ingredients for an Equitable Recovery” event on 9/21

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publicati