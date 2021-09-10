Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 10
- Better Streets Chicago stages a human-protected bike lane demonstration in Logan Square (NBC)
- O’Hare runway work will soon be finished after 16 years, which could reduce delays (Tribune)
- Park District rolls out lakefront safety measures after conflict with residents over life rings (Block Club)
- City should require vaccine proof for patrons of indoor venues, aldermen say (Sun-Times)
- CDOT, Ald. Brookins celebrate repaving of State Street from 79th to 98th; 60 total miles planned
- Trump gets a $300,000 tax break on Trump Tower after Fritz Kaegi slashes assessment (Sun-Times)
- MPC hosts “Better//Together: Ingredients for an Equitable Recovery” event on 9/21
