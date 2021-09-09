Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 9

Illinois AG Raoul launches investigation of Joliet police, including pedestrian and traffic stops (WGN)

Sun-Times looks at how youth helped win bike lanes and Divvy stations for Belmont Cragin

A Transportation Justice fellow talks about his work getting 16 Divvy stations installed on SE Side (BBSP)

Police seek help identifying man who randomly struck person in head at Argyle stop on 8/15 (CBS)

Man who fled to Poland in 1995 has been convicted of reckless homicide in DUI crash (CBS)

Project at 1227 W. Washington will include 288 units, 58 affordable, 183 spots (Block Club)

Six Corners development overcomes disagreement about the lack of affordable units (Block Club)

Part of Argyle St. will be pedestrianized for Argyle Night Music Thursdays in September (Block Club)

Final Sundays on State car-free event takes place on September 12

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez hosts a bike tour of the 33rd Ward on September 19

