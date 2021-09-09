Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 9
- Illinois AG Raoul launches investigation of Joliet police, including pedestrian and traffic stops (WGN)
- Sun-Times looks at how youth helped win bike lanes and Divvy stations for Belmont Cragin
- A Transportation Justice fellow talks about his work getting 16 Divvy stations installed on SE Side (BBSP)
- Police seek help identifying man who randomly struck person in head at Argyle stop on 8/15 (CBS)
- Man who fled to Poland in 1995 has been convicted of reckless homicide in DUI crash (CBS)
- Project at 1227 W. Washington will include 288 units, 58 affordable, 183 spots (Block Club)
- Six Corners development overcomes disagreement about the lack of affordable units (Block Club)
- Part of Argyle St. will be pedestrianized for Argyle Night Music Thursdays in September (Block Club)
- Final Sundays on State car-free event takes place on September 12
- Ald. Rossana Rodriguez hosts a bike tour of the 33rd Ward on September 19
