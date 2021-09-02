Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 2

  • 17-year-old-boy charged with murder of Keiwaun Crayton, 23, on Red Line near Garfield (CBS)
  • Forest Glen finally gets its own neighborhood sign on the Elston Metra bridge (Block Club)
  • Equiticity is hiring a mobility justice manager for North Lawndale
  • Chicago Cross Cup cyclocross race series cancelled as a COVID precaution
  • Win a free ticket to Bike the Drive this Sunday 9/5 (WGN)
  • Pullman’s historic clocktower and railcar factory grounds reopen on Labor Day (Tribune)
  • From September 12-19, Ride Illinois hosts “Let’s Ride, Illinois!” bike rides across the state

