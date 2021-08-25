Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 25
- Amtrak police shoot and kill suspect in California murder at Chicago’s Union Station (NBC)
- Driver held on $500K bond for alleged DUI in Elmhurst crash that killed her fiancé (CBS)
- Fleeing shooting suspect crashes into Lincoln Square’s Giddings (Kempf) Plaza (Block Club)
- Police talking with person of interest after 5th hammer attack on CTA this month (Sun-Times)
- Where are the bike lanes on new Montrose bridge “with bike lanes” over Kennedy? (Block Club)
- Video: A #147 CTA bus plows through a flooded DuSable Drive viaduct (ABC)
- Restoration of Louis Sullivan-designed Orthodox cathedral nears finish line (Block Club)
