Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 25

  • Amtrak police shoot and kill suspect in California murder at Chicago’s Union Station (NBC)
  • Driver held on $500K bond for alleged DUI in Elmhurst crash that killed her fiancé (CBS)
  • Fleeing shooting suspect crashes into Lincoln Square’s Giddings (Kempf) Plaza (Block Club)
  • Police talking with person of interest after 5th hammer attack on CTA this month (Sun-Times)
  • Where are the bike lanes on new Montrose bridge “with bike lanes” over Kennedy? (Block Club)
  • Video: A #147 CTA bus plows through a flooded DuSable Drive viaduct (ABC)
  • Restoration of Louis Sullivan-designed Orthodox cathedral nears finish line (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.