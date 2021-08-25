Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 25

Amtrak police shoot and kill suspect in California murder at Chicago’s Union Station (NBC)

Driver held on $500K bond for alleged DUI in Elmhurst crash that killed her fiancé (CBS)

Fleeing shooting suspect crashes into Lincoln Square’s Giddings (Kempf) Plaza (Block Club)

Police talking with person of interest after 5th hammer attack on CTA this month (Sun-Times)

Where are the bike lanes on new Montrose bridge “with bike lanes” over Kennedy? (Block Club)

Video: A #147 CTA bus plows through a flooded DuSable Drive viaduct (ABC)

Restoration of Louis Sullivan-designed Orthodox cathedral nears finish line (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.