Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 20
- Man shot dead on Red Line at Garfield during Thursday afternoon rush (Sun-Times)
- 1 dead, 2 injured after drivers crashes into bus stop in Calumet City (NBC)
- 3 killed in Stevenson Expressway wrong-way crash on SW Side (ABC)
- Friend who survived hit-and-run “murder” of Sophie Allen begs driver to come forward (ABC)
- Letter: CTA should be more aggressive about enforcing mask rule (Sun-Times)
- State senator Collins praises Metra for moving forward with Auburn Park station (Crusader)
- Gary city buses are providing free rides for students until school bus issues are resolved (Tribune)
