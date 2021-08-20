Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 20

Man shot dead on Red Line at Garfield during Thursday afternoon rush (Sun-Times)

1 dead, 2 injured after drivers crashes into bus stop in Calumet City (NBC)

3 killed in Stevenson Expressway wrong-way crash on SW Side (ABC)

Friend who survived hit-and-run “murder” of Sophie Allen begs driver to come forward (ABC)

Letter: CTA should be more aggressive about enforcing mask rule (Sun-Times)

State senator Collins praises Metra for moving forward with Auburn Park station (Crusader)

Gary city buses are providing free rides for students until school bus issues are resolved (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.