Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 10
- Red Line back to normal service after stall at Roosevelt early this morning (Tribune)
- Norwood Park prayer service planned for victims of rideshare-train crash (Block Club)
- Chicago’s Vautravers Building makes a move, literally (Archinect)
- Divvy bike share is expanding to Austin and seeks input (Austin Talk)
- Introduce your kid to biking during Kidical Mass this weekend (Block Club)
- Bike the Drive is coming back to Chicago this September (WGN Radio)
- New law establishes high-speed rail commission to connect St. Louis and Chicago (ABC 20)
- Germany’s train drivers to go on nationwide strike (WGN Radio)
- Musician Dave Matthews spotted having dinner along Chicago River on anniversary of infamous tour bus incident (Eater)
