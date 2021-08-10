Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 10

Red Line back to normal service after stall at Roosevelt early this morning (Tribune)

Norwood Park prayer service planned for victims of rideshare-train crash (Block Club)

Chicago’s Vautravers Building makes a move, literally (Archinect)

Divvy bike share is expanding to Austin and seeks input (Austin Talk)

Introduce your kid to biking during Kidical Mass this weekend (Block Club)

Bike the Drive is coming back to Chicago this September (WGN Radio)

New law establishes high-speed rail commission to connect St. Louis and Chicago (ABC 20)

Germany’s train drivers to go on nationwide strike (WGN Radio)

Musician Dave Matthews spotted having dinner along Chicago River on anniversary of infamous tour bus incident (Eater)

