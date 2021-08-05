Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 5
- 5 states added to Chicago’s travel advisory as COVID surges due to Delta (Block Club)
- Ashley Sanchez, 16, killed in hit-and-run crash family believes was attempted carjacking (ABC)
- Police release photos of man suspected in 2 pistol-whipping incidents on the CTA (CBS)
- Cook County offering free rides to its COVID-19 vaccination sites (Block Club)
- Watch: CTA moves 1000-ton historic building 30 feet (WTTW)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
