Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 4

Daily Line looks at CDOT’s failure to hold bike and ped advisory council meetings during COVID

Little Village parents call on city to house people living in viaduct on school route (Block Club)

Hit-and-run driver rear-ends car in Hermosa, killing girl, 16, in back seat (ABC)

Driver charged with DUI, violating Scott’s Law after injuring trooper assisting with another crash (WSPY)

Overnight parking ban in Wicker Park is preventing late-night rowdiness, bar owners say (Block Club)

Big Marsh bike park raises awareness of transportation barriers on the Southeast Side (WTTW)

Little Italy festival canceled again because Of COVID-19, worker shortages (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.