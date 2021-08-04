Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 4
- Daily Line looks at CDOT’s failure to hold bike and ped advisory council meetings during COVID
- Little Village parents call on city to house people living in viaduct on school route (Block Club)
- Hit-and-run driver rear-ends car in Hermosa, killing girl, 16, in back seat (ABC)
- Driver charged with DUI, violating Scott’s Law after injuring trooper assisting with another crash (WSPY)
- Overnight parking ban in Wicker Park is preventing late-night rowdiness, bar owners say (Block Club)
- Big Marsh bike park raises awareness of transportation barriers on the Southeast Side (WTTW)
- Little Italy festival canceled again because Of COVID-19, worker shortages (Block Club)
