Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 4

  • Daily Line looks at CDOT’s failure to hold bike and ped advisory council meetings during COVID
  • Little Village parents call on city to house people living in viaduct on school route (Block Club)
  • Hit-and-run driver rear-ends car in Hermosa, killing girl, 16, in back seat (ABC)
  • Driver charged with DUI, violating Scott’s Law after injuring trooper assisting with another crash (WSPY)
  • Overnight parking ban in Wicker Park is preventing late-night rowdiness, bar owners say (Block Club)
  • Big Marsh bike park raises awareness of transportation barriers on the Southeast Side (WTTW)
  • Little Italy festival canceled again because Of COVID-19, worker shortages (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.