Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 2

  • At Lollapalooza press conference Lightfoot says ticketing mask-less people on CTA is a possibility (CBS)
  • There were 2 deadly crashes in Englewood, one a hit-and-run, within 2 hours, within one mile (ABC)
  • Fifth stabbing incident in the CTA system in one month, this time at Belmont Red Line station (Sun-Times)
  • CTA moving historic Lakeview building for work on Red and Purple Modernization Project (CTA)
  • City looks to sell always-empty Six Corners parking lot previously used for Portage Theater (Block Club)
  • The Millennium Park Bike Station has reopened after pandemic closure (The Chainlink)
  • UIC used to have a “pedestrian highway” connecting buildings on the East Campus (ArchDaily)
  • Major Taylor Trail Keepers ride on Saturday, August 21, in Whistler Woods will honor Black cycling champ
  • World Naked Bike Ride takes place Saturday, August 14

