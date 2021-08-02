Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 2
- At Lollapalooza press conference Lightfoot says ticketing mask-less people on CTA is a possibility (CBS)
- There were 2 deadly crashes in Englewood, one a hit-and-run, within 2 hours, within one mile (ABC)
- Fifth stabbing incident in the CTA system in one month, this time at Belmont Red Line station (Sun-Times)
- CTA moving historic Lakeview building for work on Red and Purple Modernization Project (CTA)
- City looks to sell always-empty Six Corners parking lot previously used for Portage Theater (Block Club)
- The Millennium Park Bike Station has reopened after pandemic closure (The Chainlink)
- UIC used to have a “pedestrian highway” connecting buildings on the East Campus (ArchDaily)
- Major Taylor Trail Keepers ride on Saturday, August 21, in Whistler Woods will honor Black cycling champ
- World Naked Bike Ride takes place Saturday, August 14
