Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 27

As Hilco’s Target Warehouse opens, activists warn of more pollution, truck traffic in Little Village (Block Club)

Former alderman Bob Fioretti says he believes he caught COVID-19 on a CTA bus (Defender)

Woman killed, 2 officers injured after Dolton restaurant confrontation, crash into Compleat Cyclist bike shop (ABC)

Allegedly intoxicated driver taken into custody after running red, crashing into another car in Skokie (CBS)

Showtime puts $500K toward vacant lot cleanup, art installations in North Lawndale, Bronzeville (Block Club)

Development planned for Six Corners Sears site includes 209 units, only 6 affordable, 270 car spots (Block Club)

Daily Herald looks at Cycling Without Age, which gives free trishaw rides to seniors

Meeting on Lincoln streetscape from Western to Catalpa, including possible bike lanes, today at 6 PM (Tribune)

Here are the transportation accommodations for Lollapalooza this weekend (WGN)

