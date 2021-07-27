Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 27
- As Hilco’s Target Warehouse opens, activists warn of more pollution, truck traffic in Little Village (Block Club)
- Former alderman Bob Fioretti says he believes he caught COVID-19 on a CTA bus (Defender)
- Woman killed, 2 officers injured after Dolton restaurant confrontation, crash into Compleat Cyclist bike shop (ABC)
- Allegedly intoxicated driver taken into custody after running red, crashing into another car in Skokie (CBS)
- Showtime puts $500K toward vacant lot cleanup, art installations in North Lawndale, Bronzeville (Block Club)
- Development planned for Six Corners Sears site includes 209 units, only 6 affordable, 270 car spots (Block Club)
- Daily Herald looks at Cycling Without Age, which gives free trishaw rides to seniors
- Meeting on Lincoln streetscape from Western to Catalpa, including possible bike lanes, today at 6 PM (Tribune)
- Here are the transportation accommodations for Lollapalooza this weekend (WGN)
