Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 22
- Nearly 700 people applied for 50 apartments in Logan all-affordable TOD (Block Club)
- Metra says its ridership is growing, with over 70,000 riders a day are using its trains this month (Sun-Times)
- 2 men are in critical condition after driver crashes into Belmont Cragin storefront (Sun-Times)
- Police release image of jeep who’s driver injured pedestrian, 61, in Park Manor and fled (CBS)
- Man stabbed on Damen bus in Logan Square in 2nd stabbing incident on CTA property in one day (Sun-Times)
- Big warehouse proposed across from Goose Island, which is poised to become residential (Crain’s)
- Arlington Heights launches public art competition for Kensington pedestrian underpass (ABC)
- Mundelein hosted local Intelligentsia Cup race on Monday (Tribune)
- This weekend’s Sundays on State will feature karaoke, music, and vaccinations (Block Club)
