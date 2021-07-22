Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 22

Nearly 700 people applied for 50 apartments in Logan all-affordable TOD (Block Club)

Metra says its ridership is growing, with over 70,000 riders a day are using its trains this month (Sun-Times)

2 men are in critical condition after driver crashes into Belmont Cragin storefront (Sun-Times)

Police release image of jeep who’s driver injured pedestrian, 61, in Park Manor and fled (CBS)

Man stabbed on Damen bus in Logan Square in 2nd stabbing incident on CTA property in one day (Sun-Times)

Big warehouse proposed across from Goose Island, which is poised to become residential (Crain’s)

Arlington Heights launches public art competition for Kensington pedestrian underpass (ABC)

Mundelein hosted local Intelligentsia Cup race on Monday (Tribune)

This weekend’s Sundays on State will feature karaoke, music, and vaccinations (Block Club)

