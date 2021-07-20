Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 20
- WTTW’s 2021 summer festival guide lists dozens of outdoor events
- City approves $60 million to build streets and infrastructure for redevelopment of former Michael Reese Hospital site (Sun-Times)
- A 36-year-old woman was stabbed early this morning on a Blue Line train (CBS 2)
- Judge orders CTA bus driver who shot himself while on duty to be released (Tribune)
- Downtown Mundelein transformed for day of bike races (Daily Herald)
- Lincoln Square residents continue to push for Winnemac Park dog park (Block Club)
- Hops for Hope 5K to raise money for Project Mobility’s adaptive bikes (Daily Herald)
- Conde Nast Traveler explains why Amtrak’s business class is worth the splurge
- Chicago Tribune photographer Brian Cassella shares street shots of Tokyo in lead up to Olympics
