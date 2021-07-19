Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 19
- CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. writes an op-ed in the Tribune about abuse towards transit drivers
- Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stopped at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop and CSX rail yard on Friday (Sun-Times)
- More reporting on Sec. Butigieg’s visit to the Chicago area last week (Mass Transit Mag)
- What suburban projects landed in the House infrastructure bill (Daily Herald)
- Oak Park Plan Commission makes no recommendation on allowing accessory dwelling units (Pioneer Press)
- CTA work to take place over the next few days at Sheffield Avenue and Roscoe Street (CBS 2)
- Winfield Township celebrates 100th birthday with street fest and criterium bike race (Daily Herald)
- 500 participants registered for Mundelein Grand Prix bicycle races (Fox 32)
- Some are still holding out hope for a different Obama Center location (Chicago Tribune)
- Indiana Dunes taking visitor feedback and recommendations for new services (NBC 5)
