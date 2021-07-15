Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 15

  • Residents say West Side Green Line stations need renovations (Block Club)
  • Metra UP-W trains delayed by freight train fire (Sun-Times)
  • Driver fatally struck Hershell Weinberger, 9, biking on sidewalk in West Ridge (CBS 2)
  • Advocates call for more resources for homelessness (WTTW)
  • Urban Land Institute report calls for more infrastructure spending in black communities (Sun-Times)
  • Lawndale residents can sign up for free tickets to Riot Fest (Block Club)
  • Driver slammed into woman walking her puppy in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
  • Electric scooter and bicycle store Vene Rides expanding into Chicago (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Milwaukee is getting its first World Naked Bike Ride (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

