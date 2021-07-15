Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 15

Residents say West Side Green Line stations need renovations (Block Club)

Metra UP-W trains delayed by freight train fire (Sun-Times)

Driver fatally struck Hershell Weinberger, 9, biking on sidewalk in West Ridge (CBS 2)

Advocates call for more resources for homelessness (WTTW)

Urban Land Institute report calls for more infrastructure spending in black communities (Sun-Times)

Lawndale residents can sign up for free tickets to Riot Fest (Block Club)

Driver slammed into woman walking her puppy in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Electric scooter and bicycle store Vene Rides expanding into Chicago (Bicycle Retailer)

Milwaukee is getting its first World Naked Bike Ride (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

