Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 14
- Gov. Pritzker heading to DC to discuss infrastructure plan with leaders (Chicago Tribune)
- Chicago brings back travel advisory for states with high COVID rates (Block Club)
- Regional mayors commit to decreasing greenhouse gasses to mitigate climate change (Daily Herald)
- Another story about Chicago area mayors and the Climate Action Plan (The Hill)
- CTA drops capacity limits on buses and trains (Intelligent Transport)
- Chicago startup Veo raises $16 million for micro-mobility (Built In)
- New bike-share service opens along Illinois and Michigan Canal (Fox 32)
- South Chicago street to feature outdoor market and more in August (Block Club)
