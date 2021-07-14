Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 14

  • Gov. Pritzker heading to DC to discuss infrastructure plan with leaders (Chicago Tribune)
  • Chicago brings back travel advisory for states with high COVID rates (Block Club)
  • Regional mayors commit to decreasing greenhouse gasses to mitigate climate change (Daily Herald)
  • Another story about Chicago area mayors and the Climate Action Plan (The Hill)
  • CTA drops capacity limits on buses and trains (Intelligent Transport)
  • Chicago startup Veo raises $16 million for micro-mobility (Built In)
  • New bike-share service opens along Illinois and Michigan Canal (Fox 32)
  • South Chicago street to feature outdoor market and more in August (Block Club)

