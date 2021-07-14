Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 14

Gov. Pritzker heading to DC to discuss infrastructure plan with leaders (Chicago Tribune)

Chicago brings back travel advisory for states with high COVID rates (Block Club)

Regional mayors commit to decreasing greenhouse gasses to mitigate climate change (Daily Herald)

Another story about Chicago area mayors and the Climate Action Plan (The Hill)

CTA drops capacity limits on buses and trains (Intelligent Transport)

Chicago startup Veo raises $16 million for micro-mobility (Built In)

New bike-share service opens along Illinois and Michigan Canal (Fox 32)

South Chicago street to feature outdoor market and more in August (Block Club)

