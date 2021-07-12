Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 12

Moody’s has upgraded CTA bonds after the state and RTA bond outlooks were raised [Crain’s]

A look at the first ‘Sundays on State’ event in the Loop [ABC 7]

CTA renting the former Northwestern College facility for training [Nadig Newspapers]

Musicians turn to parking garages as rehearsal and practice spaces [Chicago Tribune]

Boy in electric wheelchair told he couldn’t cool down at Crown Fountain by security [ABC 7]

NW Indiana banks pledge to finance transit-oriented development near the South Shore Line [NWI.com]

New $53 million indoor track and field facility opens in the Pullman neighborhood [Block Club]

Another look at the big leap in CTA ridership in recent months [Mass Transit Mag]

Wheel and Sprocket bike shop opens in Park Ridge [Pioneer Press]

Some Chicago-area viaducts are over a century old but still provide huge value [Daily Southtown]

