Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 12

  • Moody’s has upgraded CTA bonds after the state and RTA bond outlooks were raised [Crain’s]
  • A look at the first ‘Sundays on State’ event in the Loop [ABC 7]
  • CTA renting the former Northwestern College facility for training [Nadig Newspapers]
  • Musicians turn to parking garages as rehearsal and practice spaces [Chicago Tribune]
  • Boy in electric wheelchair told he couldn’t cool down at Crown Fountain by security [ABC 7]
  • NW Indiana banks pledge to finance transit-oriented development near the South Shore Line [NWI.com]
  • New $53 million indoor track and field facility opens in the Pullman neighborhood [Block Club]
  • Another look at the big leap in CTA ridership in recent months [Mass Transit Mag]
  • Wheel and Sprocket bike shop opens in Park Ridge [Pioneer Press]
  • Some Chicago-area viaducts are over a century old but still provide huge value [Daily Southtown]

