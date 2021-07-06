Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 6

Suspect charged with fatally stabbing man, 67, during argument on CTA bus neat 86th/Cottage (Tribune)

U. of C. student Max Lewis, 20, hit by stray bullet Thursday on Green Line near 51st, has died (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver killed U. of I. grad Rosemarie Garza, 22, Sunday on Dan Ryan near 95th (ABC)

Man lost wife, son in crash caused by driver of stolen car last month in Bronzeville (CBS)

Jeep driver strikes woman and puppy in Humboldt Park crosswalk (CBS)

Woodland’s Island Terrace apartments will stay affordable under new owner (Block Club)

A new project looks at the history of centuries of displacement in Uptown (Block Club)

Black Heroes Matter celebrates the renaming of DuSable Drive (Sun-Times)

Former anti-bike troll John Kass rants about DuSable name change as “pathetic virtue signaling”

Supply issues make for rocky road for bike store owners, riders in Fox Valley (Tribune)

