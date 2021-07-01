Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 1
- Transit Union claims the possibility of posting armed guards on CTA is on the table (CTA)
- Hit-and-run driver injured pedestrian in Schererville, Indiana (NWI Times)
- $20.3 Million Fulton Market streetscape project finished after four years (Block Club)
- Ravinia ticket-holders can use their concert ticket to ride Metra to the show (Tribune)
- Block Club looks at the Folded Map Project, confronting harmful narratives South & West sides
- 19-story life sciences building with 210 parking spots pitched for Fulton Market (Block Club)
- Wheel & Sprocket opens new store in Park Ridge (Biz Journal)
