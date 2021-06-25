Headlines for Friday, June 25

Will the Council finally approve DuSable Drive (or “DuSable Lake Shore Drive”) today? (Tribune)

Letter equates DuSable, who befriended Native people, with Columbus, who enslaved them (Sun-Times)

2 police officers and a 3rd person injured in LSD car crash near MSI (CBS)

Man in good condition after someone cut his neck on Blue Line near Armitage (CBS)

Man who beat Sanchez Mixon, 37, to death on a Green Line platform in 2013 convicted of murder (AP)

Man faces DUI charges in Dan Ryan crash that killed one person, injured 3 others (Sun-Times)

ATA looks at the Cycling Without Age program, which offers free electric tri-rickshaw rides to seniors

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.