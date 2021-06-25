Headlines for Friday, June 25
- Will the Council finally approve DuSable Drive (or “DuSable Lake Shore Drive”) today? (Tribune)
- Letter equates DuSable, who befriended Native people, with Columbus, who enslaved them (Sun-Times)
- 2 police officers and a 3rd person injured in LSD car crash near MSI (CBS)
- Man in good condition after someone cut his neck on Blue Line near Armitage (CBS)
- Man who beat Sanchez Mixon, 37, to death on a Green Line platform in 2013 convicted of murder (AP)
- Man faces DUI charges in Dan Ryan crash that killed one person, injured 3 others (Sun-Times)
- ATA looks at the Cycling Without Age program, which offers free electric tri-rickshaw rides to seniors
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
