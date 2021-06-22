Headlines for Tuesday, June 22

Transit Center analysis highlights racial disparities in Chicago area transit access (ATA)

Power storm had little effect on Metra, none on CTA (Tribune)

ATA: Why Congress must deliver ongoing operations support for Chicago-area transit

WSJ piece on Roscoe Ave. retail challenges highlights Roscoe Village Bikes

New teen bike program Take Bike the Streets launched in Gary (Tribune)

Meet the Rat Patrol bike gang, chopping up cycles and building new creations (WTTW)

ATA launches petition to fix Logan/Western and make streets safer for people biking citywide

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.