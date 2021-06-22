Headlines for Tuesday, June 22
- Transit Center analysis highlights racial disparities in Chicago area transit access (ATA)
- Power storm had little effect on Metra, none on CTA (Tribune)
- ATA: Why Congress must deliver ongoing operations support for Chicago-area transit
- WSJ piece on Roscoe Ave. retail challenges highlights Roscoe Village Bikes
- New teen bike program Take Bike the Streets launched in Gary (Tribune)
- Meet the Rat Patrol bike gang, chopping up cycles and building new creations (WTTW)
- ATA launches petition to fix Logan/Western and make streets safer for people biking citywide
