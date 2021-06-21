Today’s Headlines for Monday June 21

1 dead, 3 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes another car at 39th and State (ABC)

Driver critically injured male pedestrian on Route 120 in Wauconda Township (CBS)

Man, 34, caught in crossfire and critically wounded while riding bike in South Shore (WGN)

CPD: Assailants on Divvies who attacked man, stole his bike, suspected in multiple assaults (CBS)

5 new things at Metra, and a look at the railroad’s never-ending conflict with Union Pacific (Herald)

Upscale development planned near Villa Park Metra station (Herald)

Cycling Without age takes local seniors on e-assist tri-shaw rides (ABC)

Hopkins: My poll (showing most residents aren’t opposed to DuSable Drive) is scaring aldermen (Sun-Times)

Former anti-bike troll John Kass has left the Chicago Tribune (Robert Feder)

About 300 people participated in the Juneteenth Freedom Ride (Sun-Times)

Here’s the schedule for ATA’s Bike Week, including rally for PBLs at Thompson Center on 6/25

