Today’s Headlines for Monday June 21
- 1 dead, 3 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes another car at 39th and State (ABC)
- Driver critically injured male pedestrian on Route 120 in Wauconda Township (CBS)
- Man, 34, caught in crossfire and critically wounded while riding bike in South Shore (WGN)
- CPD: Assailants on Divvies who attacked man, stole his bike, suspected in multiple assaults (CBS)
- 5 new things at Metra, and a look at the railroad’s never-ending conflict with Union Pacific (Herald)
- Upscale development planned near Villa Park Metra station (Herald)
- Cycling Without age takes local seniors on e-assist tri-shaw rides (ABC)
- Hopkins: My poll (showing most residents aren’t opposed to DuSable Drive) is scaring aldermen (Sun-Times)
- Former anti-bike troll John Kass has left the Chicago Tribune (Robert Feder)
- About 300 people participated in the Juneteenth Freedom Ride (Sun-Times)
- Here’s the schedule for ATA’s Bike Week, including rally for PBLs at Thompson Center on 6/25
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
