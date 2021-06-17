Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 17
- As of Tuesday, Metra had more than 56,637 passenger trips, a post-COVID high (Sun-Times)
- Daily Northwestern looks at changes to Evanston Metra Union Pacific North line service
- CPD: Speeding driver, 19, died after crashing into guardrail on LSD near North Ave. (ABC)
- One driver flipped over, another vehicle caught fire in a crash on Garfield near the Ryan (CBS)
- Vaccine shots now offered at some CTA stations, including Pfizer for those 12 and up (ABC)
- Ald. Moore filed notice to say he’ll call for a vote on DuSable Drive at 6/23 Council meeting (WBEZ)
- Ex-Tribune transportation reporter Wisniewski: Honor DuSable by shrinking LSD to human scale
