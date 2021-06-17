Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 17

As of Tuesday, Metra had more than 56,637 passenger trips, a post-COVID high (Sun-Times)

Daily Northwestern looks at changes to Evanston Metra Union Pacific North line service

CPD: Speeding driver, 19, died after crashing into guardrail on LSD near North Ave. (ABC)

One driver flipped over, another vehicle caught fire in a crash on Garfield near the Ryan (CBS)

Vaccine shots now offered at some CTA stations, including Pfizer for those 12 and up (ABC)

Ald. Moore filed notice to say he’ll call for a vote on DuSable Drive at 6/23 Council meeting (WBEZ)

Ex-Tribune transportation reporter Wisniewski: Honor DuSable by shrinking LSD to human scale

