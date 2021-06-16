Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 16

CBS: In the first 5 weeks of 6 mph speed tickets, about 400K citations were issued

Metra extends $10 All-Day Pass through September (Fox)

Residents say hundreds of motorcyclists have been illegally using the 41st Street pedestrian bridge (CBS)

Chicago’s water fountains will be turned on this summer, but not for weeks (Block Club)

Tribune’s Eric Zorn looks at the racial divide in support for DuSable Drive

The Bronzeville Freedom Ride takes place on Juneteenth at noon at Wintrust Arena

Historical society of OPRF to host Juneteenth bike tour across Oak Park (Tribune)

