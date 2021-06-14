Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 14
- CTA welcomes back riders at full capacity, introduces Transit Ambassadors (NBC)
- 2 Chicago police officers, another driver hurt in South Austin crash (NBC)
- Prosecutors detail incident where maskless man refused CTA bus entry shot at driver (ABC)
- Reilly and Hopkins’ $12K survey confirmed most Chicagoans unopposed to DuSable Drive (Crain’s)
- New pedestrian and bike bridge over Fox River opens in downtown Aurora (Tribune)
- Why was there a massive pileup of Divvy bikes in Wrigleyville yesterday?
- Is there anywhere to park a bike indoors in the Loop for the weekend nowadays? (The Chainlink)
