Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 11

IDOT announced nearly $106 million in ITEP funds for statewide walk/bike projects (ATA)

SUV driver with handcuffs hanging off bumper wanted for killing elderly pedestrian in South Chicago (WGN)

Man on parole for deadly DUI was doing 91 mph when he killed Jamyah Harris, 1 (Tribune)

Samantha Cerrone, 16, died after falling on the third rail of CTA tracks while walking along them (ABC)

Man sexually assaulted girl, 16 on Robert McClory path in Beach Park (CBS)

SUV driver accused of destroying Jeff Park Garden due to political grudge arrested (Block Club)

Ald. King echoes BHM’s argument: DuSable Drive would be good for city’s reputation (Sun-Times)

