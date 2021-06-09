Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 9

Bike Lane Uprising follower: Recently I’ve been frustrated and scared riding in Chicago

Illinois transit projects, including 606 extension, get $300M in federal transportation bill (Crain’s)

CTA unveils rendering for new State and Lake train station (ABC)

CTA moving 127-year-old Lakeview apartment building as part of Belmont Flyover project (Tribune)

1 dead, 2 hurt after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Indiana (NBC)

Man arrested for shooting at CTA bus after being denied entry for refusal to wear mask (CBS)

43rd Street pedestrian bridge is being demolished today to make way for ADA accessible span (Block Club)

More powerful, more visible, sleeker Divvy bikes will be coming to the fleet this fall (Time Out)

Bike the Drive returns on September 5 (NBC)

