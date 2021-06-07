Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 7

Despite pandemic, parking meter contract still generated $13M for private investors (Sun-Times)

ATA looks at the Navy Pier Flyover’s long, bumpy ride from conception to completion

Driver in good condition after crashing into building on 400 block of North Dearborn (CBS)

Robberies reported near CTA stations in Englewood, Fuller Park (Fox)

This year’s CTA Pride train colors include shoutouts to Black, Brown, and trans people (ABC)

8 Green Line cars are fully wrapped in artwork from artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust (ABC)

Update on the DuSable Drive campaign from WBEZ, including WGN’s racially-skewed survey data

Vigil for “School of Rock” drummer, fallen cyclist Kevin Clark on 6/12, 10 AM at Logan/Western (ATA)

