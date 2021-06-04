Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 4
- After a harrowing 2020, Chicago’s Loop is coming back to life (CBS)
- East Garfield Park hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead, 2 children critically injured (ABC)
- Trucker carrying fireworks crashes, vehicle catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley (ABC)
- After Kevin Clark’s death, advocates discuss need for safety improvements to Logan/Western (Block Club)
- Curbs have been added to the Clinton bike lane near Union Station (Bike Lane Uprising)
- Some aldermen push back on proposal to make e-scooters a permanent fixture in Chicago (Block Club)
- $2.1 million in repairs to Naperville’s Moser Tower, Eagle Street ped bridge to start this summer (Tribune)
- WGN poll: Most Latino, Black, and Asian-American Chicago voters with an opinion support DuSable Drive
- Chicago’s Radio Flyer launches electric bike and scooter line (Chicago Business Journal)
- Kevin Clark’s family will hold a vigil and press conference 6/12 at 10 AM at Logan/Western (ATA)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.