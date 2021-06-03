Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 3

At Bryn Mawr station rehab groundbreaking, officials discuss Red Line extension strategy (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver seriously injured person using wheelchair in Mt. Prospect (CBS)

2 Chicago police officers hurt in rollover crash near Jackson Park (ABC)

“Vicious” Touhy Avenue intersection in Niles to get left turn lanes, new sidewalks and side path (Tribune)

Kids ride for free with adult on Metra through Labor Day (CBS)

Lightfoot defends her $40M counterproposal to the $2.5M plan DuSable Drive plan (Block Club)

Sun-Times: “Lake Shore Drive is an advertisement for our town every time the name is spoken”

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.