Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 26

Thompson Center sale moves closer to reality, Moody Bible development ready for Council vote (Block Club)

Sedan driver seriously injures young man on bike in Logan Square (WGN)

Rollover crash involving FedEx truck causing major delays on IB Kennedy (WGN)

Metra prepares for return of Saturday schedules (Beverly Review)

Work starts to on 86 units, Double Door music venue near Wilson station (Block Club)

Time Out Chicago looks at the city’s free bike riding lessons program

CTA holding virtual job fair for trade workers, bus drivers (ABC)

