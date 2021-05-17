Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 17

Here’s what riders are finding as they return to the CTA and Metra (Tribune)

A look at the CTA’s “When you’re ready, we’re ready” campaign (CTA)

Chicago area traffic is increasing as more people return to driving (ABC 7)

Chicago’s Congressional reps are requesting funds for infrastructure improvements (Daily Herald)

The Lawrence and Berwyn Red Line stations will be closed for the next three years (Fox 32)

My Block, My Hood, My City hosting pop-up fashion show on the Red Line (Block Club)

Man charged with planting fake bomb at Bryn Mawr Red Line station (Block Club)

Metra adds bike cars to BNSF and Rock Island lines (NBC Chicago)

Register for this weekend’s Bike Out Negativity ride through North Lawndale and Little Village here

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.