Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 11

ATA supports Rep. Buckner’s bill to block $6.5B in state financing for dubious One Central transit hub

Michael Reese site primed for $97M sale for development of nearly 7,000 housing units (Block Club)

Police release images of hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in 12/6 in Logan (Block Club)

Pace bus involved in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 63rd Street (CBS)

47th Ward residents can vote on how to spend $250K in menu money, including bike/bed (Block Club)

Logan Square Farmers Market vendors look forward to pedestrianization of traffic circle (WTTW)

Journalist bikes Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica collecting COVID stories (SMDP)

