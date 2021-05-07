Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 7

Illinois could fully reopen to “normal” by June 11, Pritzker says (Block Club)

Metra plans to gradually add more train runs to its schedule as workplaces reopen (CBS)

Canadian EV maker to build electric buses and trucks at new Joliet factory (Tribune)

Lake County’s construction program features major intersection and resurfacing work (Tribune)

Has the CTA been enforcing rush-hour bike bans during COVID-19? (The Chainlink)

Why it makes sense to rename Lake Shore Drive for Chicago founder DuSable (Wednesday Journal)

Letter: Sensible policy of requiring vaccination for entry to some concerts is a “disgrace” (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.