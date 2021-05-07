Here are some earmarks Illinois Congressional reps are proposing for walk/bike/transit

President Biden’s $2.25 Trillion American Jobs Plan, more commonly known as “the infrastructure bill,” has sparked lots of debate over what infrastructure is and what it isn’t. Like much federal spending legislation, lots of earmarks are being added to the bill. Here are some of the walk/bike/transit-related proposals from Illinois’ Congressional representatives.

Bobby Rush (1st)

$1.5 million for the installation of multiuse path on the east side of 80th Avenue from 191st to 183rd streets. This would provide a walking and biking path to the Tinley Park Library and Metra station. Rush states this project would provide congestion relief, greater regional connectivity, improved safety for “multimodal system users”, and active transportation options for residents.

$1 million for 95th Street Corridor Equitable Transit Oriented Development. Funding would provide support for eTOD in the 95th Street station area and along the corridor from Halsted to Cottage Grove.

$900,000 for the creation of a Pace Pulse South Halsted Line. Rush says this would bring “enhanced bus service and improved passenger amenities to the south suburbs and South Side of Chicago. The rapid transit line will include stations with new buses, heated shelters, real-time bus tracker signs, and running way improvements.” This project would supposedly “improve travel times and waiting areas for a corridor with the heaviest bus ridership of any suburban corridor. The service will be operated with compressed natural gas buses, meaning residents and commuters in that corridor get the benefits of reduced pollution.”

$800,000 for the study of S. Chicago/ 79th St./ Stony Island intersection. This intersection has the highest crash rate in Illinois. Funding would support a planning and environmental linkages study to “initiate development, assessment, and evaluation of potential infrastructure modifications to address mutli-modal traffic safety and congestion issues at and near the intersection.”