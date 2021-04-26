Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 26

Man police fired at on The 606 during the morning rush charged with felonies (Tribune)

Advocates for reopening Racine Green stop are collecting stories about it (Block Club)

Parts of Broadway, Sheffield in Lakeview will be Cafe Streets again (Block Club)

How return of earmarks could affect Illinois transportation (Daily Herald)

Ald. Pat Dowell’s proposal to license bikes cited in Bloomberg article on why it’s a bad idea

Man found dead on CTA train at Addison Red Line Station (Tribune)

Man charged after assaulting woman on Blue Line train near Oak Pak (ABC)

Man wielding ax on Blue Line in Jefferson Park arrested “without incident” (Tribune)

City plans to turn West Humboldt Park bank into affordable housing (Block Club)

ABC checks out Bronzeville’s Boxville, home to a bike shop in a shipping container

Military family surprised with new bikes, a thank you for service on South Side (WGN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.