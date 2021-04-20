Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 20

Metra CEO Jim Derwinski and Pace director Rocky Donahue discuss future of suburban transit ( ATA

Driver killed after striking tree in Elmwood park, 2 passengers critically injured (Tribune)

Kayden Swann, toddler shot in LSD road rage case is out of intensive care (Block Club)

Data shows Western Springs RLCs are working, suburb moves to extend contract (Tribune)

Romina Castillo wants to make room at the planning table for new perspectives (ATA)

Plan Commission approves TOD with 210 units, 32 affordable near Ashland ‘L’ station (Block Club)

Overhaul of Kenwood Academy will replaces a parking lot with green space (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.