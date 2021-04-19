Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 9

Metra confirms that Union Pacific conductors will start collecting fares again on June 1

Questions emerge about One Central transit hub and whether state is interested in backing it (Sun-Times)

2 children among 4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash at 33rd Street (Sun-Times)

Metra BNSF trains delayed after vehicle driver strikes Halsted bridge near Union Station (Sun-Times)

CPD: Passenger fired gunshot at CTA bus driver and fled before being arrested (Tribune)

Daily Herald bike columnist looks at Ride Illinois’ safety quizzes for drivers, cyclists

Evanston is seeking input on the Oakton Street corridor study with a new survey

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.