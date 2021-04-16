Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 16
- Despite rumors, river bridges haven’t been lifted during peaceful protests over Adam Toledo shooting (CBS)
- Woman killed while trying to make a U-turn at Monroe/Western, 3 injured (Sun-Times)
- GoFundMe launched for family of Agata Gortz, fatally struck by bus driver while jogging in Palos Hills
- Survey: Should speed bumps be installed on Barry Avenue between Kimball and Kedzie? (Block Club)
- Chicago Loop Alliance discusses plans for Open Streets on State Street (ABC)
- South Shore Line’s bikes on trains program have returned (ABC 57)
- Preservationists roll out plan to save workers cottages in Logan and elsewhere (Block Club)
