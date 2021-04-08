Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 8

Man shot in the arm during argument at 69th Street Red Line station (CBS)

Man pleads guilty shooting gun, drawing 2 officers to their deaths on Metra tracks (Tribune)

Letter: White Sox and fans would benefit developing the huge parking lots by stadium (Sun-Times)

72 affordable apartments opened a half-mile south of Maywood Metra station (Multifamily Biz)

Howard streetscape project, including protected lanes, moves to next phase (Block Club)

At CMP meeting, commenters spoke out against removing Columbus, Balbo monuments (Sun-Times)

A guide to exploring the I & M Canal trail by foot, bike, or mule (Tribune)

What’s up with the all the “Metra Train” memes about actress Keke Palmer? (HITC)

