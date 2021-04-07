Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 7

Tribune editorial: “Mayor Lightfoot’s right. A CPD foot pursuit policy is overdue.”

Lowe, Wennink, and Grimshaw: Federal funds are key to reviving transit (WTTW)

Minivan driver killed pedestrian at 82nd and Kedzie, fled the scene (ABC)

Child, 3, shot and critically injured during road rage incident on LSD near Grant Park (NBC)

Laura Washington: Let’s do our part to save transit by getting back on the CTA (Sun-Times)

Multifamily buildings sold near Naperville and McHenry Metra stations (RE Journals)

