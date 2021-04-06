Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 6

Lightfoot: CPD will reform foot chase policy after officer killed Adam Toledo, 13 (Block Club)

Chicago transportation agencies angle for piece of Biden’s infrastructure spending pie (WTTW)

How Biden’s infrastructure plan could impact Illinois (WGN)

Man found dead in vent shaft at Chicago Avenue Red Line station (Sun-Times)

Man charged for fatally striking Hometown officer who was investigating another crash (NBC)

CTA driver crashes into construction site on the Near West Side (Sun-Times)

Metra to expand 3 commuter rail schedules as ridership increases (ABC)

IL Commerce Commission provides funds to fix “dangerous” crossing in Elmwood Park (Trains)

Letter: After the pandemic, let’s continue people-friendly streets initiatives (Tribune)

Park Ridge Friends of the Parks holds a used bike sale fundraiser on April 24 (Tribune)

