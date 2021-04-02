Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 2

Chicago launches CTA “vaccination bus” to reach seniors in areas with low vaccination rates (Sun-Times)

4-year-old Chicago boy dies in fiery Bishop Ford crash involving IDOT truck (Tribune)

More state senators needed to co-sponsor bill to make Illinois roads safer (ATA)

ATA talks to Chuy Garcia about his efforts to win transit funding

ATA honored Garcia, Jacky Grimshaw, and SRAM cofounders at its annual gala

Morton Salt factory, slated to become a music venue, takes another step towards landmarking (Block Club)

Aurora church gives away 100 bikes to kids (Tribune)

Letter makes a “think of the piping plovers” argument against meters at Montrose Beach (Tribune)

