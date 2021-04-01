Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 1

Feds are investigating 2020 police shooting of Ariel Roman, stopped for walking between ‘L’ cars (NBC)

Activist Andrew Holmes hurt when CTA driver runs red, hitting 2 vehicles in Bronzeville (ABC)

Fire at Brighton Park paper plant shut down Kedzie Orange Line station (CBS)

Crystal Lake man missing after boarding Metra train to Chicago (Patch)

In light of Biden’s $2T infra proposal, Lightfoot and Musk discuss reviving O’Hare Express boondoggle (Crain’s)

Chicago-Rockford rail could become a reality in Biden’s infrastructure plan (WREX)

MPC urges local transit agencies to sharply reduce fares to lure back riders (Sun-Times)

CTA is limits capacity on buses and trains serving 1st game at Wrigley with attendees in 2 years (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.