Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 1

  • Feds are investigating 2020 police shooting of Ariel Roman, stopped for walking between ‘L’ cars (NBC)
  • Activist Andrew Holmes hurt when CTA driver runs red, hitting 2 vehicles in Bronzeville (ABC)
  • Fire at Brighton Park paper plant shut down Kedzie Orange Line station (CBS)
  • Crystal Lake man missing after boarding Metra train to Chicago (Patch)
  • In light of Biden’s $2T infra proposal, Lightfoot and Musk discuss reviving O’Hare Express boondoggle (Crain’s)
  • Chicago-Rockford rail could become a reality in Biden’s infrastructure plan (WREX)
  • MPC urges local transit agencies to sharply reduce fares to lure back riders (Sun-Times)
  • CTA is limits capacity on buses and trains serving 1st game at Wrigley with attendees in 2 years (ABC)

