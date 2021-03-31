Today’s headlines for Wednesday, March 31

MarySue Barrett leaving Metropolitan Planning Council after 25 years (Crain’s)

MPC’s Barrett suggests that Metra and Pace test sharply reduced fares to lure riders back (Sun-Times)

Columbia students could be impacted by Red and Purple Modernization (Columbia Chronicle)

Fire at Brighton Park recycling plant disrupted Orange Line service (CBS 2)

Block Club highlights 100 ways that neighbors helped each other out during the pandemic

Aurora Beacon News column covers a big giveaway of over 100 bicycles to children

97-unit transit-oriented development by Chicago Blue Line taking shape (Urbanize)

Mass vaccination sites opening next week in Wrigleyville and Chicago State University (Block Club)

Renderings of new Clarendon Community Center at Clarendon Park revealed (YIMBY)

Steven Vance looks at an ADU plan for a backyard in Roscoe Village (Chicago Cityscape)

