Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 15

Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper in Portage Park (ABC)

TOD with 80 units, 64 affordable, pitched for City Lit site near Logan Blue stop (Block Club)

Relatively parking-lite development planned for Near West Side, neighbors complain (Block Club)

Residents push back on Welles Park night baseball proposal, citing traffic, parking concerns (Block Club)

Huge, largely unmasked crowd marches for school reopening in Naperville (Tribune)

Lightfoot quietly allowed the plumbers union to die the river green again (Block Club)

Beer company’s giveaway of 50 bikes in Chicago makes national news (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.