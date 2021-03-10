Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 10

Metra supports $6.5 billion in state financing for dubious One Central transit hub proposal (Crain’s)

Community “living room” and food hub planned in Englewood includes new plaza (Architect’s Newspaper)

Judge could block General Iron metal scrapper permit as soon as next month (Block Club)

What if ward maps were drawn “for Chicagoans, by Chicagoans’ instead?” (Block Club)

1 killed, 2 hurt in I-57 crash near 111th Street after driver hits dump truck on shoulder (Sun-Times)

Driver faces DUI charges following crash on Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park (Tribune)

Police release surveillances images of suspects from Green Line robbery at Bronzeville-IIT (ABC)

Art installation planned near the Kedzie-Homan stop in effort to make area more walkable (Block Club)

Time to start planning your next bike adventure (Daily Herald)

Find one of 50 giant lemons scattered around the city, win a new bike (Sun-Times)

Great news! We surpassed our $50,000 fundraising goal. I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who donated to help Streetsblog Chicago hit the target. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this allows us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Stay tuned for an announcement about an online fundraising victory party.

If you haven’t chipped in yet and would like to donate to help keep Streetsblog Chicago running past 2021 you can still make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great March.

– John Greenfield, co-editor