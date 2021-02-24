Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 24

ATA endorses fight against permit for General Iron car crushing and metal recycling facility on SE Side

City’s plow truck tracker showed some blocks in S. Shore were not plowed for two weeks (Block Club)

Driver charged with homicide for killing pedestrian Lakisel Thomas, 43, in Englewood (CBS)

Man who tried to help domestic violence victim in Hammond assaulted with his own bike (Tribune)

Dolton mayor candidate wants a safe community where her daughter can ride her bike (CBS)

Loyola students turn to CTA with absence of intercampus shuttle service (Loyola Phoenix)

Skokie official explains why there are no car parking spots at local ‘L’ stop (Tribune)

As snow melts, Fox Valley bicyclists look to take to the streets again (Tribune)

Chicago’s SRAM bike part manufacturer buys Time’s pedal business from Rossignol Group (BRAIN)

South Side Summit on Transportation today through Thursday (Active Trans)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor