Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 24
- ATA endorses fight against permit for General Iron car crushing and metal recycling facility on SE Side
- City’s plow truck tracker showed some blocks in S. Shore were not plowed for two weeks (Block Club)
- Driver charged with homicide for killing pedestrian Lakisel Thomas, 43, in Englewood (CBS)
- Man who tried to help domestic violence victim in Hammond assaulted with his own bike (Tribune)
- Dolton mayor candidate wants a safe community where her daughter can ride her bike (CBS)
- Loyola students turn to CTA with absence of intercampus shuttle service (Loyola Phoenix)
- Skokie official explains why there are no car parking spots at local ‘L’ stop (Tribune)
- As snow melts, Fox Valley bicyclists look to take to the streets again (Tribune)
- Chicago’s SRAM bike part manufacturer buys Time’s pedal business from Rossignol Group (BRAIN)
- South Side Summit on Transportation today through Thursday (Active Trans)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor